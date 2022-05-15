Doncic leads Mavs over Suns 123-90 in Game 7 blowout

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 off the bench and the Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 win in a Game 7 blowout, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. Dallas broke through on the road after the home team won the first six games of the series, dominating in a hostile environment from start to finish. Conversely, it was an embarrassing no-show for the playoff-tested Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals last season with a very similar roster. The Mavericks travel to face the Warriors in Game 1 on Wednesday.