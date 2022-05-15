‘Doctor Strange 2’ keeps hold on top spot in 2nd weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stayed on top of the box office charts in its second weekend in theaters. Studio estimates Sunday say the Marvel movie earned an additional $61 million from North American theaters. With $688 million in global grosses, it’s already one of the highest grossing films of the pandemic and the second biggest of 2022. But a 67% fall is also a steep drop, even for superhero films. The only major new movie was Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Firestarter,” which was released in both theaters and Peacock+ and earned just $3.8 million.