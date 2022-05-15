D’backs, Orioles picking themselves up after 2021 failures

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles tied for baseball’s worst record with a staggering 110 losses apiece. This year has been a bit more encouraging, so far. The Diamondbacks are actually a game above .500. The Orioles are seven games under, but prior to being swept at Detroit, they’d won eight of 13. Keeping this season’s loss total in double digits may not sound like much of an accomplishment. But for these two teams, it would be a step back toward respectability.