California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat appointed Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta. But first they must hash out which challenger has the best chance. Two Republicans are campaigning in the June 7 primary. But so is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent. The GOP hopes a tough-on-crime message will resonate with voters. The state Republican Party endorsed former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman. Also running as a Republican is Eric Early, who was lead legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Associated Press

