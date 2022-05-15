Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that the shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods. The department says one person has been detained and a weapon has been recovered. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.