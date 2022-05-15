Amber Heard expected to resume testimony in Depp libel trial

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is expected to take the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. Jurors have already heard four weeks of testimony. Heard has already spent two days on the witness stand, and still has not been cross-examined by Depp’s lawyers. Heard told jurors she was physically and sexually abused by Depp on multiple occasions. He denies any abuse. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed even though the article never mentions him.