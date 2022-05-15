After Game 7 win, Mavericks will enjoy, prepare for Warriors

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have beaten the NBA’s top team during the regular season and now it’s off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs are still playing after a dominant 123-90 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Game 7. Luka Doncic scored 35 points in another stellar performance. The good news for the Mavericks is he’s also getting some help. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson give the Mavs some options as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is on Wednesday at Golden State.