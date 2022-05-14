Russia faces stall in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Almost three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and a country invigorated by its win in a hugely popular pan-European music competition. NATO diplomats gathered in Berlin as Finland announced it would apply to join the Western alliance. Sweden’s governing party plans to announce its position on seeking NATO membership later Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the war in Ukraine by claiming it was a response to NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe. Western military officials say Russia’s invasion has lost momentum. Ukraine’s president vowed his nation would claim the European Song Contest winner’s honor of hosting the next competition.