Train Like Beckham: Workout models soccer icon’s routine

By JENNA FRYER

AP National Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — David Beckham has created a workout for the average fitness seeker who wants to challenge themselves at the level of the global icon. The 45-minute DB45 workout launched this week and is based on how Beckham trained throughout his career. He’s now 47 years old and it has been almost a decade since he played professionally, but the retired soccer star still appears in peak physical condition. The Associated Press attended a launch of DB45 with Beckham in Coral Gables, Florida, where he explained the high-energy cardio-based routine that mimics his own regimen.