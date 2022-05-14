Skip to Content
Splash Brothers send Warriors to Western Conference Finals

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given they spent the past two years watching the postseason instead of their familiar position chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a title chance again. They will lean on the experience of Curry, Green, Thompson and Kevon Looney having been here so many times already.

