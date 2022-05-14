Robertston steers Canada to surprise SailGP 1st day lead

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Phil Robertson skippered newcomer Team Canada to a surprise lead after the first three fleet races of SailGP’s season-opening regatta in Bermuda. Robertson steered his red-and-white foiling catamaran to finishes of second, first and fifth in the nine-boat fleet on the turquoise waters of the Great Sound to lead Britain’s Sir Ben Ainslie 25 points to 23. Ainslie had a strong start by winning the first and third races. Tom Slingsby drove two-time defending champion Team Australia into third place with 21 points despite having just one top-three finish. France was fourth with 20 points and Team USA fifth with 16.