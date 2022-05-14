Red Sox get 1st series victory in month, win 11-3 at Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have their first series victory in a month. J.D. Martinez extended his career-best on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning homer and 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh inning for the Red Sox in an 11-3 win at Texas. Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which has won the first two in the three-game series. Kiké Hernández drove in three runs. The Red Sox had gone 0-6-2 in their last eight series since taking two of three at Detroit from April 11-13. Martinez went deep off rookie Glenn Otto.