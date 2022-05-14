Pineda exits after liner breaks finger, Tigers blank O’s 3-0

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after a line drive broke a finger on his pitching hand and the Detroit dominated the rest of the way, teaming on a four-hitter to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0. Eric Haase and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who clinched their first series win at home this season. The Detroit defense also contributed, turning four double plays. Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but the righty had to leave after Ramon Urias’ liner hit him in the pitching hand in the second inning. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Pineda will be out for a while.