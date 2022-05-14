Pair of 7s: Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns happy to be home

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA’s long regular season can be tedious, but make no mistake, it matters. Just ask the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, two teams who have home court advantage in Game 7 of their respective second-round NBA playoff series on Sunday. The Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks a few hours before the Suns host the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics and Bucks have alternated wins throughout the first six games of their series. The Mavs and Suns have each won all three of their home games in their series, including many by a wide margin.