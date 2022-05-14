Skip to Content
Ohtani hits 100th homer as Angels beat A’s 9-1 for DH split

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the the Oakland Athletics 9-1 in the nightcap. The A’s won the opener 4-3 when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run. The Angels took little time to rebound in the second game with Ward hitting his second slam of the season in a five-run second inning. Ohtani then got in on the action in the fifth inning when he hit his milestone homer.

