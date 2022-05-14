Mariners reliever Erik Swanson on 15-day IL with sore elbow

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, leaving the team without one of its top arms in the bullpen. Swanson has a 1.29 ERA over 13 appearances, with 21 strikeouts and only one walk in 14 innings. To fill his spot, the Mariners recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets. Young had just been optioned to Tacoma in a flurry of eight roster moves made by Seattle ahead of the series opener Friday. In another transaction, the Mariners acquired infielder Alex Blandino and cash from the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Stuart Fairchild.