Hudson, Cardinals combine to stop Giants’ 6-game win streak

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson and a quartet of relievers combined to help the St. Louis Cardinals stop San Francisco’s six-game winning streak, blanking the Giants 4-0. The Cardinals pitched their sixth shutout of the season. The Los Angeles Angels began the day with a major league-leading seven shutouts. Yadier Molina doubled, singled and scored a run. Molina’s 2,128th career hit moved him past Mike Piazza to give him the sixth-most hits among catchers. St. Louis led 1-0 in the fifth when the Giants put runners at first and third with two outs. Molina threw out Joc Pederson trying to steal second to end the inning. Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games.