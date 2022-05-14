Harper, Phillies continue to roll with 8-3 win over Dodgers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered at Dodger Stadium for the third straight game and the Philadelphia Phillies went deep four times in an 8-3 victory over the reeling Los Angeles Dodgers. Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also hit home runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urías. Philadelphia has won four straight and five of six. It looks for its first four-game sweep at Chavez Ravine since 1985 on Sunday. Ranger Suárez went a season-high seven innings and won for the third time in his last four starts. Mookie Betts had a solo shot for Los Angeles, who have dropped four straight for the first time since last June.