By
Published 8:04 am

Buffalo winter can’t arrive soon enough for ‘Punt God’

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Punter Matt Araiza arrived in Buffalo for the start of Bills rookie camp practices disappointed in the weather. A picturesque 85-degree day in May was not what college football’s “Punt God” was anticipating. Araiza was hoping to get a head start on experiencing the cold and swirling winds he might be facing come fall. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round of the draft after the left-footed kicker set the major college football record by averaging more than 51 yards per punt at San Diego State.

The Associated Press

