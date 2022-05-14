As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world. For Elon Musk, its ultimate troll and perhaps most prolific user on the verge of taking ownership of it, Twitter is a “de facto town square” in dire need of a libertarian makeover. Whether and how he’ll achieve this, at this stage in the game, is anyone’s guess. But if Twitter’s history is any indication, the process will be messy — inside and outside of the company.