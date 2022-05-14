Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins’ win over Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3. Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter. A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid. Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit.