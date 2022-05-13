Total skier visits hits record in 2021-2022 season

The Associated Press

The National Ski Areas Association says the 2021-2022 ski season was record-breaking in the total number of skier visits to resorts around the country. The trade group says the roughly 61 million skier visits was up 3.5% from the 2020-2021 season. A skier visit is when someone uses a lift ticket or pass at a ski area. The association says the Rocky Mountain region reported a record high number of skier visits while the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Southwest all had increases from 2020-2021 season. The group says the Southeast and Pacific Northwest reported decreases in skier visits.