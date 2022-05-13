Top 4 Russian clubs challenge ban from UEFA competitions

BERLIN (AP) — The top four clubs in the Russian soccer league say they have filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against being banned from next season’s European competitions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zenit St. Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, FC Sochi and CSKA Moscow would all qualify for men’s European competitions based on their current league positions. They said they have asked for the case to be heard in an expedited procedure. The draw for the first round of qualifying for the Champions League is scheduled for June 14.