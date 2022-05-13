Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat. There will be back-to-back-to-back seventh games on Saturday that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. There could be even more seventh games on Sunday. Three other series at 3-2 heading into Friday night. The most Game 7s ever in a single round was six in 1992.