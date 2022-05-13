Slingsby’s Aussies aim for SailGP 3-peat, another $1M check

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The Champagne showers from Team Australia’s Season 2 championship have barely dried and SailGP is already starting another dash for $1 million in cash. The third season of tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league begins this weekend on the turquoise waters of Bermuda’s Great Sound. Tom Slingsby’s Aussie crew remains the one to beat. Slingsby is an Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup champion. He has skippered the Flying Roo foiling catamaran to the first two championships, each coming with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.