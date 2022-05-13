Silseth dazzles in debut as Angels blank A’s 2-0

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year’s draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The 11th-round draft pick last July was called up from Double-A Rock City before the game. The right-hander finished with four strikeouts and two walks during his 81-pitch outing and allowed only one runner to reach second base. Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera each retired three batters. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter. Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez added his second career homer.