Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where she was found dead. Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck. He says the man kept driving with the body of the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where a hotel guest called police after seeing the woman’s remains dislodge from under the truck.