Police: 3 people injured in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say three people have been shot in downtown Milwaukee following the Bucks game. The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody. Police are investigating what led to the shooting. Officials say the shooting did not occur in Deer District, an entertainment district where sports fans frequent during sporting events. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday.