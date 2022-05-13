Placer County CEO says he was driver in deadly accident

ROCKLIN, Calif. (AP) — The chief executive officer of Placer County in Northern California says he was the driver who struck and killed an 18-year-old student after a police investigation concluded he wasn’t at fault. In a statement Friday, CEO Todd Leopold said he was behind the wheel of the car that killed Anthony Williams on a street in Rocklin on March 19. A police report issued on Wednesday said the teen was walking in the roadway at night. Police say the driver wasn’t at fault and they won’t seek criminal charges. Leopold says he is heartbroken at Williams’ death and extended condolences to his family.