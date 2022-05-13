Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:40 pm

Phillies batter Dodgers’ pitching again, win 12-10 in 10

KEYT

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia battered the Dodgers’ pitching staff for the second straight game in a 12-10 victory. Nick Castellanos had a two-run double during the Phillies’ three-run 10th inning. Justin Turner hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs for the Dodgers, but Philadelphia recovered with a winning rally off Brusdar Graterol highlighted by Castellanos’ double to left. Castellanos then stole third and scored on a throwing error. Bryce Harper hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth for the Phillies. The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the 10th against Francisco Morales.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content