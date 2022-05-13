Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Phil Mickelson is out of the PGA Championship. The defending champion has withdrawn from Southern Hills next week. He did not give a reason. The PGA of America announced his withdrawal on social media. Mickelson has not been heard from for three months. That follows his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of being greedy. Mickelson made history last year at Kiawah Island by becoming golf’s oldest major champion at age 50 when he won the PGA. He is the first PGA champion not to defend since Tiger Woods in 2008.