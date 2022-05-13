Logan solid for 6, Giants beat Cardinals for 6th win in row

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants won their sixth straight game, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Curt Casali hit his first homer of the season during a five-run burst in the eighth inning. St. Louis has lost five of six. Webb gave up just one run despite allowing the leadoff batter to reach in five innings. He didn’t permit a hit until Brendan Donovan’s shift-aided single to lead off the fifth and his defense turned a pair of double plays behind him. Webb allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one.