Kim, Myers lead Padres’ hit barrage in 11-6 win over Braves

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning off reliever Will Smith, Wil Myers went deep in the sixth against Max Fried and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6. Kim homered for the fourth time after Eric Hosmer and Myers singled against Smith to make it 7-6. Myers added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 8-6. His 421-foot solo shot to center in the sixth gave San Diego a 4-2 lead. Kim, Hosmer and Myers each had three hits as San Diego tied a season high with 16 of them.