Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:35 am

Japan’s Honda sees profit slide on chips, material cost woes

KEYT

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal fourth quarter profit slipped to almost half of what the Japanese automaker earned the year before as it endured supply shortages and rising raw materials costs. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. said its profit was 124.8 billion yen, or $967 million, in the January-March quarter. That was 41% lower than a year earlier. Quarterly sales edged 7% higher. Honda acknowledged continuing uncertainty over supplies and production for various reasons, such as Chinese lockdowns to battle coronavirus outbreaks. The semiconductor shortage has hurt sales, despite strong demand. Honda sold 4 million vehicles in the fiscal year that ended in March, down from 4.5 million vehicles the previous year.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content