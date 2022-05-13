Heat reach East finals, with Max Strus playing a key role

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Max Strus probably couldn’t have envisioned this. Division II player when he started college. Ended up at DePaul and went undrafted. Bounced around a couple of summer leagues. Went to training camp with Boston and didn’t make the team. Signed two-way contracts with three different franchises. Spent time in the G League. Played all of six minutes as a rookie in the NBA two seasons ago. And now, he’s a starter on a team going to the Eastern Conference finals. For the ninth time overall, and for the sixth time in the last 12 seasons, the Miami Heat are in the NBA’s Final Four.