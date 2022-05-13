Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a larger-than-life presence over downtown Milwaukee all year long. The mural is 53½ feet high and 56½ feet wide, covering the side of a three-story building. It shows the back of Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey with his hands on his hips. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and hundreds of fans gathered for a ceremony celebrating the mural’s completion. Many of them posed for selfies in front.