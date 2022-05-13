G7 invoke ‘unity’ against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s foreign affairs chief says the EU is giving Ukraine another $520 million to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion. Josep Borrell said the funds would take the bloc’s total financial support for Ukraine to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion). He also expressed hope of getting the bloc’s member nations to agree to an oil embargo against Russia, despite misgivings from some countries. Borrell spoke before a meeting Friday of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations. Among the issues on the agenda is how to unblock millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine that are urgently needed to ease food shortages around the world.