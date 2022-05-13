Elon Musk: Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter doubted that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.