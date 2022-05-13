Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw on IL with inflammation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Walker Buehler will start instead. Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw’s roster spot. The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts.