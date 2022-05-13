Croatia passes law paving way for euro currency introduction

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian lawmakers have approved a law that paves the way for the introduction of the euro currency next year. Croatia is due to replace the Croatian kuna with the euro on Jan. 1, 2023. Lawmakers on Friday voted 117-13 in favor of legislation to bring in the euro. One lawmaker abstained in the 151-member parliament. Croatia joined the European Union in 2013. The country remains among weaker economies of the bloc following the war in 1992-95. Right-wing parties in Croatian parliament were opposed to the introduction of the euro. They said it would increase poverty and put pressure on the citizens.