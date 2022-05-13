Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events were planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. In Washington, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.