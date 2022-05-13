California governor: State has $97.5 billion budget surplus

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California expects to enter the next budget year with a record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that number Friday as he laid out how he wants to spend the state’s roughly $300 billion state budget. That’s the biggest budget in state history. It was fueled by surging tax revenues through the winter and spring. It means Newsom has billions more to propose new programs. Among other things, he wants to give $400 checks to car owners to offset high gas taxes and spend more on the drought and to help more women get abortions in California.