Brittany Force breaks track marks in NHRA’s Virginia return

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record at Virginia Motorsports Park in qualifying Friday for the Virginia NHRA Nationals. In the NHRA’s first event at the track in three years, Force had a 3.710-second run at 335.82 mph. She has nine of the 10 fastest runs in Top Fuel history. Matt Hagan led in Funny Car and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Hagan, the points leader, broke the track speed record with a 3.914 at 335.82 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Smith set track records with her pass of 6.788 at 200.38 — the first 200-mph motorcycle run in track history — on a Buell.