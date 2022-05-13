Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. On Saturday’s anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting. In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans, from those who plunk down their money to those not interested in sports — or gambling — at all who are bombarded with ads for sports betting during their favorite programs.