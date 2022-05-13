Accountant avoids prison time in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery case has avoided prison. In Boston Friday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Steven Masera to time already served. He must pay a $20,000 fine and will remain on three years’ supervised release. Masera pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of racketeering conspiracy. The 72-year-old Folsom, California, resident was an accountant for Rick Singer, the mastermind of the bribery scheme involving bogus test scores and athletic credentials. Prosecutors say Masera created fake donation receipts and invoices so wealthy parents could write off bribes as donations or business expenses.