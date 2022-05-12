Years late, London’s ‘game-changer’ subway line set to open

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A new rail line that builders say will transform travel in London is set to open. It’s three-and-a-half years late and 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) over budget. The Elizabeth Line opens on May 24 and will provide a speedy new link between Heathrow Airport west of London, the City financial district in the center and the Canary Wharf business hub in the east. London transit chief Andy Byford says the line, named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, will be a “game-changer” for the city. The mammoth engineering project was originally due to open in 2018 but has experienced multiple delays. Now it opens as London faces an uncertain post-pandemic future.