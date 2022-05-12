Wickremesinghe chosen Sri Lanka PM in effort to quell crisis

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been reappointed in an effort to bring stability to the island nation engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe, a contentious choice by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took his oath at the president’s residence. Protesters have blocked the entrance to the president’s office for more than a month. The president’s brother resigned as prime minister on Monday following violent attacks by supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters. For weeks, protesters have been demanding that both Rajapaksas resign over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted the country and caused severe shortages of fuel, food and other essentials.