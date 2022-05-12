Ventura County Fire Department sends aid to fire in Orange County

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department has deployed a Type 3 Strike Team to the large vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, Orange County.

"We respond statewide to help our neighbors as they always help us," the fire department said in a Tweet.

#CoastalFire A #VCFD Type 3 Strike Team has been deployed to a vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, (Orange County). The fire is currently 183 acres. We respond statewide to help our neighbors as they always help us! Follow @OCFireAuthority for incident information. @CAL_FIRE @VCFD pic.twitter.com/7DWAOhGwJB — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 12, 2022

The fire has already burned roughly 200 acres and destroyed 20 million-dollar homes.

The strike team includes five fire engines and one strike team leader.