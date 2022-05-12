Skip to Content
Ventura County Fire Department sends aid to fire in Orange County

Ventura County Fire Department

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department has deployed a Type 3 Strike Team to the large vegetation fire in Laguna Niguel, Orange County.

"We respond statewide to help our neighbors as they always help us," the fire department said in a Tweet.

The fire has already burned roughly 200 acres and destroyed 20 million-dollar homes.

The strike team includes five fire engines and one strike team leader.

