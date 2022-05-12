Sources: Hyundai to set $7B Georgia plant during Biden visit

By JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. official says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected next week to announce it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia. Hyundai is finalizing plans for the new plant as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week on his first visit to Asia as president. Georgia sources say that the company will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees. The U.S. official and the others spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a lack of authorization to comment.