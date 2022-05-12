SoCal Edison transformer fails, 14 customers without power in Goleta area

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - More than a dozen Southern California Edison customers lost power Thursday when a transformer failed in the Goleta area.

Southern California Edison says the transformer failed just before 1 p.m. in the area of San Simeon Road and San Marcos Drive.

The utility said an outage impacted 14 SoCal Edison customers in the area.

As of Thursday night, crews were working on repairs and the estimated restoration was 6 a.m. Friday.